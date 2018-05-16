Tenacious D Announce New Album, Tour

Tenacious D are about to hit the road again – and everyone is invited to the bash.

The band, aka Jack Black and Kyle Gass, put out a teaser video promising ” new album 2018… probably… new tour in 2018… DEFINITELY” It will be The D’s first North American tour in five years, an eight-date run beginning November 3rd in Brooklyn. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am. Earlier this month, Jack Black said a sequel to the 2006 movie Tenacious D: The Pick Of Destiny would be out in October. Of couse, there’s no Salt Lake date yet, but keep up hope! What’s your favorite “D” project? The albums? Pick of Destiny? The old HBO tv show?

The D is ready to rock your world and melt your minds.

Pre-Sale: Weds at 10am local time. Password: ‘HOPE’.

