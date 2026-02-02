Boner of the Day From February 2nd, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: AWWW, CRAP.

Police in Springville, Utah, arrested Richard Andrew Roberson, 38, after he crashed into a sheriff’s patrol vehicle early Sunday and showed signs of intoxication during a sobriety test. Tests indicated alcohol and marijuana use, and authorities said Roberson was driving on a suspended California license without insurance and has nearly a dozen DUI charges or convictions across four states. He was arrested on felony DUI and related charges, labeled a habitual offender and public danger, and a judge denied bail.

Boner Candidate #2: I GOT THE MONEY HONEY, IF YOU GOT THE TIME.

A lawsuit alleges that Tamir Poleg, CEO of Utah-based Real Brokerage, offered a married employee millions of dollars, luxury real estate, and lavish trips in an attempt to entice her to leave her husband. The suit, filed by her ex-husband Michael Steckling, claims Poleg’s actions led to the couple’s 2025 divorce, though Paige Steckling denies the allegations and says her marriage ended for personal reasons. Poleg admits sending a financial support email but denies any romantic involvement or interference, while Michael is seeking $5 million in damages.

Boner Candidate #3: “IT HASN’T BEEN THE TOPIC WE’VE BEEN TALKING ABOUT T0DAY.”

U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman abruptly ended a town hall in Casper on Tuesday night and walked off the stage amid boos after contentious exchanges over recent ICE-related killings and alleged constitutional violations. Questioners pressed Hageman to condemn the deaths and address concerns about warrantless searches, but her responses fueled escalating tension with parts of the audience. With several constituents still waiting to ask questions, Hageman gathered her materials and exited early as some attendees shouted insults. The confrontation followed a town hall that began with Hageman touting her legislative accomplishments and policy positions but echoed similar discord seen at her past public events.

