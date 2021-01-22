Let’s Get Hiking: Access To 10,000 Miles Of U.S. National Park Trails Has Been Restored

A three-year project to restore 10,000 miles of U.S. national park trails is officially done.

The work was a collaboration between the National Park Foundation and food company Nature Valley (which donated $3 million for the project).

Crews removed invasive species, cleared corridors, repaired structures, built boardwalks, and managed other repair projects to provide better access to visitors.

10,000 miles of national park trails just got a whole lot better https://t.co/DIWNq0yHCs — Lonely Planet (@lonelyplanet) January 22, 2021

The work involved trails across 19 parks in 16 states.

