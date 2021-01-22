100 Year Old Cognac From 18th & 19th Centuries Set For Auction

This drink is gonna cost you.

Five ancient Cognacs from a member of the famous Cognac-producing Hardy family in France is going up for auction, including a bottle holding spirit first distilled in 1777 and matured for 100 years in oak casks.

You can check out all of the bottles and their history online.

Bidding starts on January 31.

