100 Year Old Cognac From 18th & 19th Centuries Set For Auction

This drink is gonna cost you.
Five ancient Cognacs from a member of the famous Cognac-producing Hardy family in France is going up for auction, including a bottle holding spirit first distilled in 1777 and matured for 100 years in oak casks.
100 Year Old Cognac From 18th And 19th Centuries To Go To Auction via @forbes https://t.co/NaaDFPfT4p
— Whisky.Auction (@DreamDrams) January 22, 2021
You can check out all of the bottles and their history online.
Bidding starts on January 31.
What’s the most expensive bottle of booze you’ve ever purchased?
