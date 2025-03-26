O’Brien’s Brewhouse: Desert Edge Brewery Returns!

Discovering Desert Edge Brewery: A Salt Lake City Staple

If you’re new to Salt Lake City, you might not yet be familiar with Desert Edge Brewery, a cornerstone of the city’s craft beer scene since 1972. Originally known as The Pub, it started as a humble spot serving Coors beer to college students in the historic Trolley Square district. Over the years, it has transformed into a full-service brewpub, expanding its location multiple times to accommodate a diverse menu and an impressive selection of handcrafted beers.

For those who already know and love it, Desert Edge has been a go-to for great beer, delicious food, and a welcoming atmosphere for over five decades. It’s not just a brewery—it’s a piece of Utah’s pub culture.

Tasting Some of Desert Edge’s Best

Our friend Matt Burdick recently brought over a few standout beers from Desert Edge, and we couldn’t wait to try them:

🍺 Haze Jeebus (7% ABV) – A hazy, juicy delight that packs a punch.

🍺 1972 IPA (6.6% ABV) – A bold and flavorful tribute to the brewery’s roots.

🍺 Conspiracy Imperial Stout (9.6% ABV) – A dangerously smooth, high-ABV stout that’s lighter than you’d expect but still delivers a rich, complex flavor. Watch out—this one can sneak up on you!

Now these beers are only available at Desert Edge Brewery, so you’ll have to show up if you want to drink them up.

If you haven’t experienced Desert Edge Brewery yet, do yourself a favor and drop by! You’ll find them in Trolley Square at 551 S, 600 E—a must-visit for any craft beer enthusiast. Cheers! 🍻