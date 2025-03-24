Boner Of The Day For March 24th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: THE BUS DRIVER TRAINING PROGRAM SEEMS TO BE INADEQUATE.

In Stansbury Park, Utah many parents and students were on edge after a school bus did not show up Wednesday after the bus took an unexpected detour. Tooele County School District put blame on the incident that involved Clark N. Johnson Junior High school students on a fill-in driver that was unfamiliar with the route. The bus driver took a wrong turn and got overwhelmed, leaving students alarmed about getting to their stops. The bus waited on the side of the road as the driver tried to contact the district on what to do. While they waited many students started to get antsy and worried and didn’t know or understand why they were waiting on the side of the road. Many of the students started to yell and ask to get off the bus, but the bus driver followed protocol and did not let any of them get off the bus, still many of the students did by using the emergency exit. An email was sent out to the families but many state the email that was sent out was really disappointing after their child was traumatized.

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #2: THIS CANDIDATE WOULD NORMALLY WIN, BUT TODAY I’M NOT SO SURE.

Authorities said that a woman drowned her dog because she could not bring her dog onboard due to not having the proper paperwork. At the Orlando International Airport, a woman drowned her dog in the bathroom and then proceeded to board her international flight to Colombia, after she was prevented from boarding with her white miniature schnauzer because of a paperwork issue. After she was denied permission to board, she headed towards the bathroom, where a janitor earlier had seen her in the stall cleaning up water and dog food from the stalls floor. The janitor was then called to an emergency cleaning, later returned and later found the miniature Schanzer in the trash container, along with a companion vest, collar, rabies tag, a dog travel bag and a bone-shaped dog tag with the woman’s name and phone number. After she had done the event, she was captured on surveillance cameras exiting the airport and reentered a short time later, went through TSA and then boarded her Colombia plane. The woman was arrested in Lake County on Wednesday on a charge of aggravated animal abuse, a third-degree felony. She was released on $5,000 bail.

Boner Candidate #3: TAKE THEIR REMAINING CHILDREN AWAY FROM THEM AND THEN FIX THINGS SO THEY MAY NEVER HAVE ANY MORE CHILDREN.

The parents of an unvaccinated child who passed in the Texas measles outbreak, appeared in a video that was produced by the anti-vaccine advocacy group called the Children’s Health Defense, where they continued to urge others to continue to avoid vaccinating their kids. The family said that initially their child seemed to have a regular case of measles with rash, fever and mild respiratory issues, but after a few days, her fever remained, and she struggled to breathe. She was taken to the emergency room, and the child was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was then put on a ventilator in the ICU before her passing. After the funeral their other four children also suffered cases of disease and were treated by Dr. Ben Edwards. The father said that he thought that measles boosted the immune system and that it protected against future cases of cancer and other diseases. They said, “It was her time on Earth…”, they believed that she is better off where she is now versus all the negativity and all the stuff going on now, she was too good for this Earth.

