Geek News For March 24th, 2025

Colin Farrell in Talks to Star in ‘Sgt. Rock’ for DC Studios

Best known for his role in the DC classic The Penguin, Colin Farrell is in talks to return to the DC world as Sgt. Rock, the World War II action movie to be directed by Luca Guadagnino for DC Studios.

Spider-Noir to potentially be realsed in black and white

Nicolas Cage’s upcoming Spider-Noir series could be released in black and white as well as in color according to star Lukas Haas.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre rights for sale

The rights to the iconic horror franchise, The Chainsaw Massacre, have become available garnering attention from several major producers and studios. The rights to the iconic horror franchise, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre are now up for sale, with starsignificant interest from several potential buyers, including Hollywood players Glen Powell, J.T. Molner, and Roy Lee.

New Kickstarter Campaign celebrates the “Marvel” of Star Wars closed Galactic Hotel

After nearly 2 years after the closure of the immersive Star Wars experience at the Walt Disney World Resort, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a new kickstarter campaign has launched to support a project that will provide insight into this new experience for those who did not get a chance to go.

Amanda Seyfried- said she was offered the role of Gamora

Amanda revealed that she was orignally offered the major rold of Gamora- who is apart of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but she turned it down. During the casting process in 2014 for James Gunn’s superhero comedy Guardians of the Galaxy – Amanda said she didn’t think the Marvel outing would be successful and rejected the offer.

