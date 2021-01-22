NFL Handing Out 7,500 Tickets To Health Care Workers For Super Bowl LV

The NFL is giving 7,500 free Super Bowl tickets to vaccinated health care workers.
The league made the announcement on Friday.
This year’s Super Bowl is in Tampa so officials say most of the health care workers will be from Central Florida.
NFL Caps Super Bowl LV Attendance At 22,000, Gifts Free Tix To Health Care Workers https://t.co/xf97reEOA0
However, all 32 teams will get to pick some vaccinated workers from their community to go as well.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said, “We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes.”
An additional 14,500 fans will also be allowed in the stadium, but there are no details yet on those tickets.
Have you ever been to a Super Bowl? Or have you ever had the chance to go, but couldn’t for some reason?
