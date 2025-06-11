Homepage Feature 4

LNE Presents the 2025 Granary Live Concert Series! Powered by Nightingale College & Murdock Hyundai, Utah’s #1 Hyundai Dealer

Posted on

LNE Presents the 2025 Granary Live Concert Series! Powered by Nightingale College & Murdock Hyundai, Utah’s #1 Hyundai Dealer.

Experience outdoor concerts in the heart of downtown Salt Lake’s Granary District

June 13 Trevor Hall

June 15 Kick Back in The City

July 2 Charley Crockett

July 11 Muscadine Bloodline

July 13 Kick Back in The City

July 23 Railroad Earth, Yonder Mountain String Band, Daniel Donato

July 24 CAAMP

July 26 No Strangers Ft. Two Friends

July 27 Slightly Stoopid

August 1 Maoli

August 17 Kick Back in The City

August 23 Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley

August 27 Cypress Hill & Atmosphere

September 6 The Movement & Tribal Seeds

October 3 Dirty Heads & Rome

October 4 Rebelution & Steel Pulse

And more dates TBD!

 

 

 

GET THE CURRENT LINEUP AND TICKETS AT www.granarylive.com
Related Items:
To Top