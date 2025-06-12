Boner Of The Day For June 12, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: NOW YOU WILL HAVE 20 YEARS WORTH OF ORGASMS…IN PRISON.

The founder and the chief of sales of a “orgasmic meditation” company are being convicted for up to 20 years in prison. The jurors have found that these 2 women used “economic, sexual and psychological abuse, intimidation and indoctrination” to force their employees into sexual acts. The company, OneTaste, had become a cult-like work environment. They told their employees that if they didn’t demonstrate “commitment to the organization’s principles”, they would not be able to get freedom or a paycheck.

Boner Candidate #2: IS THIS THE PLAY ABOUT THE BARBER WHO KILLS PEOPLE? HaHaHaHaHa.

Vice President J.D. Vance and President Trump went to see Les Misérables at the Kennedy Theater. Vance, never seeing Les Mis before, admitted he thought the show was Sweeny Todd (the demon barber who kills people). The irony is, the musical is about the French uprising against the authoritarian government. How inequality affects the lower classes, and the hope of the resistance to corruption. Vance is getting lots of backlash on X where he made the post, claiming that if he knew the plot of Sweeny Todd, he would know the plot of Les Misérables.

Boner Candidate #3: HE ‘LOOSED’ HIS RACOON INTO THE BIG APPLE BAR AND GRILL

Kentucky man released a wild raccoon into Apple Bar and Grill. On Friday, Jonathan Mason drove to the bar, released the racoon (which ended up biting a customer), then fled the scene. It is unclear what his intentions were, but he has been previously banned from the establishment. Mason was charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree, Resisting Arrest, and Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance 1st Offense. His most recent arrest before this offence was riding a mule drunk to the liquor store, and got arrested again a few days later in an attempt to get the mule back.

