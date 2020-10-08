Life

‘Lord Of The Rings’, ‘Hobbit’ Trilogies Getting 4K Release

Lord of the Rings fans just got an excuse to watch the complete trilogy again.

On December 1st, the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies will be released in 4K Ultra HD for the first time. The set includes both theatrical and extended versions of all six films, retailing for $89.99.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s long-awaited LotR TV series is expected to arrive sometime next year.

What movies can you watch over and over again without getting old?

