‘Lord Of The Rings’, ‘Hobbit’ Trilogies Getting 4K Release

Lord of the Rings fans just got an excuse to watch the complete trilogy again.

On December 1st, the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies will be released in 4K Ultra HD for the first time. The set includes both theatrical and extended versions of all six films, retailing for $89.99.

The Lord of the Rings Finally Getting the 4K Treatment this December! Take my money!!! https://t.co/LPFyeNXewZ — Geek Freaks Podcast (@geekfreakspod) October 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Amazon’s long-awaited LotR TV series is expected to arrive sometime next year.

