Make Money Traveling With Your Dog

Here’s an opportunity for your dog to earn its kibble. Vacation home booking company Snaptrip is looking for “furrfluencers” to travel the UK with ol Rover while writing reviews. The site boasts 36,000 dog-friendly cottages, but they want to see how those places really measure up in that department. The ideal canine candidate needs to be between six months and three years or between four and 10 years of age, be in good health, and photogenic. All expenses will be paid and each review, which gets posted to Snaptrip’s blog, comes with a £300 ($369 USD) paycheck.

