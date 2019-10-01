One Year Countdown To Get Your Real ID

You are now officially on the clock to get your Real ID. If not, you might not be able to fly. October 1st marks the one-year countdown until you will need to have a Real ID or another acceptable form of identification to fly domestically. The deadline to update your ID is October 1, 2020. Most states have identical requirements to update your current driver’s license or ID cards to be Real ID compliant. Other forms of ID you’ll be able to use to fly include passports and Military ID’s.

“Do not wait until the last minute to get your Real ID, enforcement will start one year from today.” pic.twitter.com/SzHbIlHZA5 — TSA (@TSA) October 1, 2019

Americans’ readiness for Real ID in doubt as 2020 deadline nears https://t.co/TGDCGWHzDN — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 30, 2019