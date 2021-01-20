Makin’ Waves: Pro Surfer Makua Rothman Might Have Smashed World Record

Pro surfer Makua Rothman successfully rode a wave that was estimated to be about 100 feet over the weekend — and there’s video to prove it.
TMZ has obtained footage that shows Rothman hitting up a famous area known as “Jaws” in Pe’ahi.
Rothman’s previous record was about 66 feet.
Many believe this newest gnarly ride could be a world record.
Do you like surfing? What’s the highest wave you think you have surfed?
