Man Claims ‘Holy Spirit’ told him to Decapitate Mother

An Ohio man who’s accused in the grisly decapitation of his mother says he was only following the orders of the “Holy Spirit” when he committed the heinous crime.

New Matamoras resident Lionel J. Gore, 34, is facing a murder charge in the November 5th death of his mother, Diane, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators learned of the crime when Gore’s 6-year-old nephew reported seeing his uncle sawing through his grandmother’s neck with a knife, a sheriff’s report reveals. Gore then set the house on fire, leaving his nephew to crawl out of the burning residence, authorities say.

Lionel J. Gore, 34, is charged with murder in the death of Diane Gore. It happened at a home in New Matamoras on Nov. 5. The Ohio man is accused of killing his adoptive mother because he claimed the Holy Spirit told him she was the devil. https://t.co/4xPF01Ae26 — KREX 5/Fox 4 (@KREX5_Fox4) November 12, 2021

After he was arrested a short time later, Gore admitted, “I cut her head off and set her on fire,” according to a sheriff’s report. When investigators asked why he’d done it, Gore told them the Holy Spirit had told him to kill his mother because she was the devil, the sheriff’s office reveals.

Should Gore go to prison or a mental institution?