Rumor: Captain America, Indiana Jones are Coming to ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’

Captain American, Indiana Jones, and the Attack on Titan crew might be coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard.

At least that’s according to rumors that have been circulating since eagle-eyed players found clues in the game that seem to hint at the upcoming cameos. One player has come across a banner that shows a World War II soldier using a shield to deflect bullets, like Captain America, while another has found an image that appears to be ripped from an Indiana Jones movie. And a third points out that Vanguard’s “AOT Sword” and “AOT Titan Operator” use the common abbreviation for Attack on Titan.

So far, neither developer Sledgehammer Games nor publisher Activision has commented on the rumors.

