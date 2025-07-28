Geek News On The Radio From July 28th, 2025

Predator: Badlands New Trailer

New Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Trailer

Fantastic Four- Global Opening

Box office sales for the new Fantastic Four movie are high. The movie got $218M globally since opening, $118 million domestically. The movie has received raving reviews, and “marks one of the best domestic openings for Marvel in several years”.

Read More

Reset Of Marvel

Marvel will soon be seeing a “reset”, by recasting Tony Stark and Steve Rogers. Marvel producer Kevin Feige has said, “Reboot can mean a lot of things to a lot of people. Reset, singular timeline — we’re thinking along those lines… X-Men is where that will happen next”.

Read More

Rick And Morty Spin-Off Series

Rick and Morty is getting a spin-off series focusing on President Curtis. Keith David, the original voice of Curtis, will be returning to the iconic role.

Read More

Futurama Season 13

Futurama season 13 has officially been confirmed. According to Hulu, they have also ordered a 14th season. Fans are excited for new episodes and look forward to many laughs.

Read More

Crossed Comic Book Series Live Action Adaptation

The “most disturbing comic of all time” is getting a live action adaptation. The vulgar and violent comics focus on a zombie like disease that turns the victims into homicidal maniacs.

!!! Viewer Discretion Advised !!! Read more