Boner Of The Day For July 28th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: NOT SO FAST WITH THE ORGAN HARVESTING, BUDDY.

Kentucky man declared brain dead woke up during organ harvesting procedure. According to his sister, during the honor walk before the surgery his eyes were open and looking around at the people there. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is now investigating the organ donation practices of the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) after raising concerns about harvesting organs of people who were still alive. TJ Hoover, the man pronounced dead prematurely, was in the operating room for around 45 minutes before the doctor informed the family that they had halted the procedure. “I was really surprised that that morning he had been taken to the cardiac cath lab, he was paralyzed and sedated, and moved on with the OR. The hospital staff said they were incredibly alarmed, calling it euthanasia” said Nyckoletta Martin, a former surgical preservation coordinator for KODA.

Boner Candidate #2: IF YOU WANT TO GET FRISKY, MAKE SURE YOUR BODY CAM IS SWITCHED OFF

D.A.R.E. Officer Brian Gilley from Tennessee engaged in sexual activities with a married elementary teacher. Shortly after giving a “D.A.R.E. Talk” to her students, teacher Shelby Moss and Officer Brian Gilley had been flirting, and shared a “steamy” kiss, and were interrupted by a student. Gilley’s body cam was on the entire time and caught the interaction on video. The two “lovebirds” then made sure the coast was clear and they continued to engage in sexual activities on school grounds. The Brian Gilley was stripped of his badge, and the Moss resigned from her teaching position. Her teaching license is currently being under review whether she will be able to continue teaching. William Kain, an executive secretary of the Tennessee Peace Officer Standards and Training commission, said, “You engaged in sexual activity at a school as an officer who was supposed to protect children”.

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: TREVOR LEE, YOU ARE JUST A COMPLETE DOWNER

Representative Trevor Lee made a post on X on the 24th of July in defense against the term “Pie and Beer day”. The 24th of July in Utah is known as Pioneer Day, the day that the Latter Day Saint pioneers settled in the valley. The term “Pie and Beer” is a play on the word Pioneer, and is another way many Utahns celebrate the holiday. Rep. Lee’s post claims “Calling Pioneer day, ‘pie and beer day’ is a slap in the face to our ancestor pioneers”, and then added a quote from Brigham Young. Lots of Latter Say Saint church members use the day to reflect on their churches history and past, but that is only a portion of the population. For most residents, the holiday is a celebration of the state itself, and celebrate however they choose. The post by Lee assumes the fact that all of Utahns are members of the church, and are disrespecting a religion many don’t believe in. However, the day celebrates Utah as a whole, no just how it came to be.