Geek News From October 16th, 2025

Running Man
Another trailer for the film Running Man has released and the film will release on November 14th.
Strange New Worlds
A clip from season 4 episode 1 of Strange New Worlds has been released.
Drew Struzan
Movie Poster Creator Drew Struzan has sadly past away at 78. He was responsible for creating iconic posters for films such as Indians Jones and The Thing.
DC and Marvel AI
DC and Marvel have collectively stated that they will never use AI in artwork or writing.
Nightfall Film
DC Nightfall will be adapted into an animated movie sometime next year which will feature DCs Azrael.