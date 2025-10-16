Boner of the Day for October 16th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: CRUELTY IS THE POINT
The parents of U.S. Marine Steve Rios were detained by ICE while traveling to visit their pregnant daughter at Camp Pendleton, despite having no criminal history and pending green card applications. After a brief release with ankle monitors, Rios’ father was deported, and his mother was detained indefinitely. Rios and his sister were deeply affected by the incident, especially as they feared their parents would miss the birth of their child. ICE defended the actions, stating that individuals in violation of immigration laws, regardless of their criminal history, are subject to arrest and deportation.
Boner Candidate #2: MY CREATIVITY WILL NOT BE STOPPED
Rapper Enoch Tolbert, known by his stage name Armani White, was arrested in Laurel County, Kentucky, after stopping traffic on I-75 to film a music video. Police responded to multiple calls about people running on the interstate, and Tolbert was seen dancing on a concrete barrier. He faces charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and illegally stopping on a highway, though he is no longer in custody.
!!!WINNER!!!
Boner Candidate #3: HOW ABOUT YOU CAUTION YOUR KIDS TO NOT BE RACIST HOMOPHOBES J.D.
Vice President JD Vance downplayed the discovery of offensive text messages exchanged by members of the Young Republican National Federation, including racist and sexist comments, as mere “stupid jokes” made by young people. Despite many of the participants being between 24 and 35 years old, Vance suggested that such comments should not ruin their lives, arguing that everyone does “stupid things” when they’re young. The leaked messages, which were obtained by Politico, prompted bipartisan calls for the involved individuals to resign, with the Young Republicans calling the behavior “unbecoming.” Vance criticized the media and Democrats for focusing on the offensive jokes, while he deflected attention to similar inappropriate remarks made by a Democratic attorney general candidate. Public figures from both parties, including Governor Gavin Newsom and Senator Chuck Schumer, condemned the comments, calling for accountability and consequences for those involved.