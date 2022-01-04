Marvel Movies Accounted For 30% Of The 2021 Box Office Dollars

Shutterstock

How dominant is the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Last year it accounted for nearly a third of all movie ticket sales.

Marvel films – counting both Disney MCU films and Sony’s Marvel flicks – accounted for 30% of box office dollars in 2021.

That’s an even higher percentage than in 2018 when the MCU had mega-hits like Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War.

The big winner of 2021 was Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has already pulled in $1.3 billion and is still going strong.

Does this mean the public is still hungry for more Marvel movies? Or was 2021 just a strange year for movie theaters due to the pandemic?