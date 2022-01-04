Marvel Movies Accounted For 30% Of The 2021 Box Office Dollars

How dominant is the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Last year it accounted for nearly a third of all movie ticket sales.
Marvel films – counting both Disney MCU films and Sony’s Marvel flicks – accounted for 30% of box office dollars in 2021.
That’s an even higher percentage than in 2018 when the MCU had mega-hits like Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War.
The big winner of 2021 was Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has already pulled in $1.3 billion and is still going strong.
Marvel movies accounted for 30% of the 2021 box office.https://t.co/liUW2jRaz1 pic.twitter.com/717u8VLpAM
— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) January 4, 2022
Does this mean the public is still hungry for more Marvel movies? Or was 2021 just a strange year for movie theaters due to the pandemic?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.