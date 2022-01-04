New Resentencing Date Has Been Set For ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic

Shutterstock

An Oklahoma Federal Judge has set the date of January 28th for the resentencing of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, AKA “Joe Exotic”

The U.S. Court of Appeals determined the trial court “wrongly treated two murder-for-hire convictions separately in calculating his prison term.”

The “Tiger King” who maintains his innocence, was sentenced back in 2020 to 22 years in prison after being convicted of trying to hire two different men in a murder-for-hire plot, he was also sentenced for killing five tigers, selling tiger cubs, and falsifying wildlife records.

