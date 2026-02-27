Me Gusta Festival; Sublime, Slightly Stoopid, Pennywise & more

“Legendary Southern California band Sublime is proud to announce the launch of their very own touring music festival, Me Gusta, SLC, Utah on Saturday, July 18, 2026 at Zions Bank Stadium. This groundbreaking new event marks the beginning of a national festival series built around the timeless sound, spirit, and cultural impact of Sublime. Taking its name from the iconic lyric “Me gusta mi reggae, me gusta punk rock” from the song “Caress Me Down,” the festival embodies everything Sublime stands for: sun-soaked vibes, rebellious spirit, and a love for music without boundaries.”