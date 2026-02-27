Me Gusta Festival; Sublime, Slightly Stoopid, Pennywise & more

Contests

Sublime’s Me Gusta Festival comes to Salt Lake City July 18th at Zions Bank Stadium 

With Sublime, Slightly Stoopid, Pennywise, Long Beach Dub Allstars, Codefendants and more to be announced this inaugural celebration piles the most influential bands in the punk-reggae-rock world all on one stage right here in Utah at the Zions Bank Stadium.

“Legendary Southern California band Sublime is proud to announce the launch of their very own touring music festival, Me Gusta, SLC, Utah on Saturday, July 18, 2026 at Zions Bank Stadium. This groundbreaking new event marks the beginning of a national festival series built around the timeless sound, spirit, and cultural impact of Sublime. Taking its name from the iconic lyric “Me gusta mi reggae, me gusta punk rock” from the song “Caress Me Down,” the festival embodies everything Sublime stands for: sun-soaked vibes, rebellious spirit, and a love for music without boundaries.”

 

X96 WILL BE GIVING AWAY TICKETS TO MEGUSTA FESTIVAL. BETWEEN THE DATES OF 3/22-3/13, 5/4-5/8, AND 7/13-7/17 2026 BETWEEN 6AM-12AM A CODE WILL BE ANNOUNCED TO BE TEXTED TO 33986, OR A LISTENER CALL-IN WILL BE TAKEN AT 877-602-9696. FROM THESE TEXT ENTRIES AND LISTENER CALLS INS UP TO 5 WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED TO RECEIVE 1 PAIR OF TICKETS. PRIZE VALUE $80 AND PROVIDED BY ME GUSTA FESTIVAL. MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY AND MAY RECEIVE UP TO 2 MESSAGES PER REQUEST. THESE RULES ARE IN ADDITION TO BROADWAY MEDIA’S CONTEST RULES.
