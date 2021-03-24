Mike Tyson Says Fight With Evander Holyfield Is Officially ON For May 29

On or Off?!

Well, according to Mike Tyson — his upcoming fight with Evander Holyfield is officially ON for May 29.

Just on Monday, Holyfield’s camp said the deal fell through and it wasn’t happening.

Mike Tyson will not fight Evander Holyfield after all, despite months of negotiations between the two former champions https://t.co/SD5ota458S — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 23, 2021

Tyson assured fans during an IG Live session, “I just want everybody to know the fight is on with me and Holyfield.”

Tyson also promised he was going to “be successful” on May 29th.

Holyfield and Tyson last fought in 1997 which ended with Tyson biting a chunk out of Holyfield’s ear.

Do you think this is actually going to happen? How many people will tune in to watch if it does?