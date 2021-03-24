A video has surfaced of scientists cooking hot dogs in the lava from a live volcano erupting in Iceland.

Posted on Reuters YouTube channel you can see the scientists making hot dogs from the wieners that are cooking in the lava. It’s revealed that cooking the hot dogs wasn’t a part of an experiment but was made because the scientists were hungry.

Scientists Cook Hot Dogs in Lava From Iceland's Erupting Volcano https://t.co/SR1rU4n4IX pic.twitter.com/ONV6AF0Gai — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) March 24, 2021

“It smells pretty bad. For me what was surprising was the colors of the orange: much, much deeper than what one would expect,” said 21-year-old Ulvar Kari Johannsson.

There wasn’t a food review of the hot dogs but we guess it’s better to stick to your backyard grill.

