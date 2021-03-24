Two men were busted at an airport in India due to their highly suspicious hair.

When police apprehended them they found the men hiding cash and gold in their hair.

They also found the men were hiding gold in their socks and rectum.

Smugglers busted with $382K in gold and cash under their toupees https://t.co/BsDuJHuV2r pic.twitter.com/Zm3uMkLD4m — New York Post (@nypost) March 23, 2021

In total, the men were hiding $382,943 in cash and gold.

Two days earlier, three men were arrested at the same airport for the SAME crime.