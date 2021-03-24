You Might Have To Wait Till Next Year For Some Stimulus Benefits

The latest round of stimulus payments are already being sent out – but some Americans will have to wait until next year to take full advantage of the recently-passed coronavirus relief bill.

Some of the benefits included in the $1.9 trillion bill, such as the child tax credit, won’t be available until you file your 2021 tax return next year.

Other benefits that won’t take hold until next year include the Earned Income Tax Credit and Affordable Care Act subsidies.

