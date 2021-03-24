Alcohol Sales Drop For The First Time Since Pandemic Began

Did you find yourself drinking more during the pandemic? You’re not alone.

Alcohol sales in the U.S. dropped last week for the first time since the pandemic began.

One year ago at this time, alcohol sales shot up 55% as people stocked up for the quarantine. But sales were down 2 percent last week, with wine sales dropping 8 percent.

For the first time in a year, since Covid-19 began spreading across the United States forcing Americans to stay home, retail alcohol sales have fallen. https://t.co/hx5OvXBvTr — CNN (@CNN) March 23, 2021

That’s not to say people aren’t still enjoying a beverage or two – alcohol sales are still up 20-30% over March of 2019.

Did you find yourself drinking more during the pandemic? What was your beverage of choice?