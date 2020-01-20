Millennials Are Least Likely To Clean The Bathroom, Wash Sheets

Perhaps we can add the toilet brush industry to the list of supposed businesses that millennials have killed off. According to a new survey, those born between 1981 and 1996 aren’t too keen on cleaning the bathroom. Mulberrys Garment Care learned that more than a fifth of the 23-38 age group scrubbed their toilets every four weeks, while just a tenth of Gen Xers and baby boomers claimed that frequency. Millennials seem to change their sheets less often as well. Only 36-percent did so weekly, compared to more than half of boomers. The survey also uncovered that Hawaiians spend the most amount of time on household chores such as dusting, vacuuming and mopping floors, while those in Minnesota spent the least.

