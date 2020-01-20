A man has started a petition on Change.org to have the Super Bowl moved from Sunday to Saturday. So far 2,500 people have signed in favor of the move. He believes that if the Super Bowl were to move to Saturday, it would get more money and attract more visitors to the game. He also believes the NFL will get more TV viewership because most government jobs will have Saturday off (don’t they have Sunday off, too?) and more kids will be interested as well as they wouldn’t have to get up for school the next day (the game doesn’t end that late on Sunday). The goal is to get 5,000 signatures.
This guy just wants a day to sleep off his hangover.
New Petition: Move Super Bowl Sunday To Saturday https://t.co/UDfk0J54pp pic.twitter.com/ryCb7bmgbI
— Urban Insite (@urbaninsite) January 20, 2020
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.