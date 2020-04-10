Netflix Announces New Jerry Seinfeld Special

There will be new material from Jerry Seinfeld on Netflix. The stand-up special is called “23 Hours To Kill.” It will debut on May 5th. This is Seinfeld’s second Netflix special. He also has the series “Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee” on the service.

