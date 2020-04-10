QUIZ – Can you name these local garbage collection companies?

Every few days I walk out to throw away my trash in our community dumpster. It’s been five years and I couldn’t have told you who collects our trash. Do you know who picks up yours? So put your observant (on in my case, non-observant) minds to the test.

Can you name these local garbage companies?

<a href="https://digitalbway.survey.fm/local-garbage-companies">View Survey</a>

Atlas Disposal is newest of the group to Utah, but by no means are they new. If you are looking for junk removal dumpsters, check them out!