Netflix Drops Action-Packed Trailer For ‘Masters Of The Universe’ Reboot

80’s kids rejoice – Netflix just dropped an action-packed teaser trailer for the upcoming Masters of the Universe reboot.

The series is helmed by Jay & Silent Bob creator Kevin Smith, with a star-studded cast that includes Mark Hammil, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alicia Silverstone, and Henry Rollins.

The five-episode season will drop on July 23rd.

What other 80’s cartoons should get a modern-day reboot?

