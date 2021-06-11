Netflix Drops Action-Packed Trailer For ‘Masters Of The Universe’ Reboot

80’s kids rejoice – Netflix just dropped an action-packed teaser trailer for the upcoming Masters of the Universe reboot.

The series is helmed by Jay & Silent Bob creator Kevin Smith, with a star-studded cast that includes Mark Hammil, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alicia Silverstone, and Henry Rollins.

The five-episode season will drop on July 23rd.

Watch the first trailer for Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation https://t.co/idJwkgfyfq pic.twitter.com/lU6cX0dZHo — The Verge (@verge) June 10, 2021

