Ex-Prisoners Are Revealing All the Things Hollywood Gets Wrong About Prison

People who have been incarcerated are sharing 25 things the movies get wrong about prison.

Here are a few.

The whole “don’t drop the soap” is not real.

No one whistles in jail. It sounds horrible through the hallway and pipes.

"Dropping the soap will not get you rampantly taken from behind." https://t.co/J0OLuqQtMG — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) June 10, 2021

Everyone is actually very bored and will fight each other to just take the trash out. Those 10 minutes outside taking out trash is golden.

Drugs are easy to get in jail.

The only people whose lives are in jeopardy in prison are pedophiles, rival gang members or someone who is a jerk and bothering others.

Most people just mind their business, do their time because they want to go home.

A lot of people in prison are suffering from mental illness.

What is a movie myth you thought about jail that has been dispelled?