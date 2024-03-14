Boner of the Day for March 14th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: I JUST WANTED TO, YOU KNOW, WALK AROUND AND TAKE A LOOK
In Michigan, a man named Cody Ballemy allegedly broke into an old prison just to have a look. An alarm went off, sending police to the prison, to find Ballemy there. When Ballemy’s car was searched, they found burglary tools, an unregistered firearm, cash, and possibly stolen jewelry. “His initial statements were that he just wanted to walk around and take a look. But in reality, when you are in possession of burglary tools and masks, that is not the case,” said Undersheriff Don McIntyre. Ballemy was arrested and charged
via ABC 12
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #2: EVERYONE MUST STAND FOR THE QUEEN OF POP
Madonna was doing a show in Los Angeles this past week when she saw a fan sitting in the crowd. “What are you doing sitting down over there? What are you doing sitting down,” said Madonna. It was only when she went to the edge of the stage towards the fan that she realized they were in a wheelchair. Madonna said, “Oh, okay. Politically incorrect, sorry about that. I’m glad you’re here.”
via NME
Boner Candidate #3: UTAH MAN CONSUMES THE BLOOD OF HIS SON TO STAY YOUNG
In Utah, a man named Bryan Johnson, who is the CEO of a tech company called Blueprint, infuses himself with his son’s blood to stop the aging process. Johnson, however, admitted the infusing of the blood has no gain. “Young plasma exchange may be beneficial for biologically older populations or certain conditions. Does not in my case stack benefit on top of my existing interventions,” said Johnson in a social media post. Johnson claims by doing this, the speed of his aging has gone down by about 31 years.
via Fortune