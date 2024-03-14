Geek News on the Radio for March 14th, 2024

The First Omen Trailer
Netflix Atlas Trailer
Venom the Last Dance Release Date Moved Up
Venom 3 has been announced and it’s release date is moving up to October of 2024
Batman 2 Delayed
Robert Pattinson’s Batman 2 release has been delayed until 2026 due to strikes and scheduling issues.
X-Men ’97’ Creator Beau DeMayo Fired
Just before Disney+ released the new episodes of X-Men ’97 they have fired the creator Beau DeMayo.
Stephen King Movie ‘Salem’s Lot’ Going Straight to Max
Stephen King has seen the new Salem’s Lot and seems excited about it, but instead of going to theaters, it will not be released straight to MAX.
Day O and Beetlejuice 2
We have official confirmation from Catharine O’Hara that the iconic Day-O song will be in Beetlejuice 2.