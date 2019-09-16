Netflix Gets “Seinfeld”

Seinfeld is coming to Netflix. The streaming network has acquired the rights to the classic TV show. All 180 episodes will be available on Netflix starting in 2021. Netflix recently lost Friends and The Office to other providers.
All 180 episodes of Seinfeld is hitting @netflix in 2021: https://t.co/GLy4IJmkxr pic.twitter.com/fFbX1blYGo
— Complex (@Complex) September 16, 2019
