Bat Signal To Appear Around The World On Batman Day

Batman Day is this Saturday, September 21st. This year, DC Comics will celebrate the 80th anniversary of Batman by throwing up his iconic bat signal around the world. Cities like New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Tokyo, and London will shine the signal around 8:00 pm. More details about locations and activities can be found at Batman80.com.

Sadly, there doesn’t seem to be anything set up in Salt Lake. I guess we don’t have enough crime to warrant a call to the Caped Crusader.

The Bat-Signal will light up across the globe this Saturday, 9/21! Here’s everything you need to

know about this year’s landmark #BatmanDay celebration for #Batman80: https://t.co/SBLmLNXklU pic.twitter.com/rmkoD6CHwY — Batman (@DCBatman) September 16, 2019