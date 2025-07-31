Alt. Rock News

Geek News for July 31st, 2025

Avatar: Fire and Ash Trailer

Interview with a Vampire S3 Trailer

Twisted Metal S2

The Hit series Twisted Metal is getting a new season.

Read Here

Castle Wolfenstein Videogame into T.V series

The Nazi Killing Videogame Castle Wolfenstein is getting turned into a T.V series made by Amazon.

Read Here

New Clayface Movie

The D.C villain Clayface is getting a movie directed James Gunn

Read Here

Crystal Lake Prequel Series  

Friday the 13th franchise is getting a prequal series called Crystal Lake.

Read Here

