Geek News for July 31st, 2025

Avatar: Fire and Ash Trailer
Interview with a Vampire S3 Trailer
Twisted Metal S2
The Hit series Twisted Metal is getting a new season.
Read Here
Castle Wolfenstein Videogame into T.V series
The Nazi Killing Videogame Castle Wolfenstein is getting turned into a T.V series made by Amazon.
Read Here
New Clayface Movie
The D.C villain Clayface is getting a movie directed James Gunn
Read Here
Crystal Lake Prequel Series
Friday the 13th franchise is getting a prequal series called Crystal Lake.
Read Here
amazon, avatarfireandash, BillAllred, caity4short, castlewolfenstein, clayface, comiccon, crystallake, DC, fridaythe13th, geeknews, GinaBarberi, interviewwithavampire, KerryJackson, meetthevampirelestat, news, puppycam, radiofromhell, radiofromhelllive, radiofromhellpodcast, rfh, rfhpodcast, slcradio, twistedmetal, VaxCam, X96, x96live
To Top
jQuery('iframe[src*="youtube"]').parent().addClass("video-responsive");
if (jQuery('.video-responsive').prev('section').length === 1) {
jQuery('.video-responsive').before('
');
}
jQuery('.feat-info-wrap').remove();