Boner Of The Day For July 31st, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: MOMMY, WHAT ARE DADDY PIC AND MUMMY PIG DOING?

A Charleston, South Carolina family accuses a Delta Airline worker that the used their childs missing peppa pig ipad to film spicy videos and files a federal lawsuit against the airline. This incident occurred during a flight from Charleston to New York to London. They tracked the ipad to New York where they discovered selfies and videos of a man in a Delta Airline Uniform. The family reported the incident to Delta Airlines, but have only received automated responses. Delta Airline claims that the man in the video is not a Delta Airline worker.

Boner Candidate #2: HE WAS TRUSTED BY OLYMPIC CHAMPIONS AND HE WAS A PROLIFIC VOYEUR.

An Osteopath who has been visited by multiple Olympic men and women has been sentenced to jail for filming the women during the appointment. Hersborg was sentenced on Tuesday and will serve 3 years and 5 months after admitting taking images and videos of around 2,000 women without their consent and students living in dorms across London. Prosecutors state that Hersborg is “one of the capitals most prolific ever voyeurs”. Hersborg claims to have been visited by many celebrity clients including Caroline Wozniacki, Ronnie Wood, Mark Rylance, and Anna Friel. Hersborgs vehicle was searched by authorities and they discovered that the seats were lined with plastic bags, a telescope, a footwell, a video camera with black tape around the lens. The images and videos ranged from men and women undressing to having sexual intercourse. Despite not identifying the women and men in the images and videos, a case was able to be built just based on the images and videos themselves.

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: ONE BY ONE THEY’RE REPLACING THE DEEP STATE WITH THE DUMB STATE

Joe Kent is a conspiracy theorist and has ties to white nationalists and far right groups and has been voted to lead the National Counterterrorism Center. Joe Kent has talked to white nationalist Nick Fuentes asking advice for his strategy on social media, interviewed a Nazi sympathizer, grouped the Black Life Matters movement to “child trafficking rings and cartels”, and disregarded a Nazi sympathizer who radicalized extremism. Kent also pushed people to believe that the Jan 6, 2021 insurrection was a “deep state” plot and that during Trumps assassination attempt the secret service was “in on it”. “With today’s party-line vote to confirm Mr. Kent to one of the nation’s most sensitive counterterrorism roles, the Senate missed an opportunity to hold the Trump administration accountable for openly politicizing intelligence — a precedent that, if left unchecked, threatens to erode trust in our intelligence agencies, compromise the integrity of national security assessments, and ultimately make Americans less safe,” stated Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.).

