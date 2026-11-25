On Today’s Radio From Hell Show
We start off with Frank Christ presents, ‘They’re Fine, Just Fine,’ next it’s your lists of Things That Must Go. After that, we award Boner of the Day, followed by Sean Means with our Thanksgiving weekend movies and Jimmy the Wine Guy has wine for us to try. Then we play a round of Beat Gina and finish with the Boner Recap, news and our Concert and Community Calendar!
Watch Above or Listen Below!!!
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