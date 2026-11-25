Boner Candidate #1: WHERE DID THAT COME FROM?

39-year-old Santa Ana man, Emilio Miguel Steeg Bustamante, has been booked on suspicion of burglary and possession of stolen property after Laguna Beach police discovered him hiding with a safe that he allegedly stole from a local business days earlier. He was found hiding in bushes in the possession of the same safe that had been previously reported stolen. LBPD detectives obtained a search warrant for Bustamante’s residence in Santa Ana, where they located and recovered nearly all of the stolen jewelry and returned it to the victims.

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Boner Candidate #2: THIS CEREMONY WAS DONE IN PRIVATE SO YOU COULDN’T SEE RUDY WETTING HIMSELF

President Donald Trump on Tuesday awarded the Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani. The event was closed to the press, but Giuliani’s son, Andrew Giuliani, described it afterward as a special honor that was tough to put into words. Andrew Giuliani was asked whether he was surprised at Tuesday’s honor given the controversy surrounding his father in recent years, including the disbarment. He said he was proud of how his father defended Trump. In his second term, Trump has awarded the medal posthumously to Welles Crowther, an equities trader who became known as the “man in the red bandanna” after rescuing several people in the Sept. 11 attacks. Trump also posthumously honored Charlie Kirk.

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Boner Candidate #3: RADIO SCUM TRASHES FIONA.

During Friday’s episode of “The Craig Carton Show,” Carton discussed Fiona’s death but quickly turned the segment into a series of jokes that many viewers found offensive. A clip shared on X begins with Carton saying, “On behalf of all Americans, we all wish that Fiona hadn’t died.” He then suggests that Kirk Herbstreit’s golden retriever, Peter, should have died instead. Carton goes on to describe hippos as “dangerous, violent animals,” before sarcastically declaring, “Let’s have a moment of silence for a dead hippo… said nobody ever,” laughing as he makes the remark. His comments then take another turn when he suggests that Fiona’s body could have been used to feed people experiencing homelessness in Cincinnati.

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