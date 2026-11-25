• Focker In-Law • In theaters. One and a half stars •

Director: John Hamburg

Stars: Skyler Gisondo, Robert De Niro, Owen Wilson

The fourth of the “Meet the Parents” movies, with Ben Stiller dealing with his son’s new girlfriend, played by Ariana Grande. The jokes are terrible, and can no longer cover up what a sociopath Stiller’s character is. Read More Here

• Bitter Christmas • Broadway and Cinemark Jordan Landing. Three and a half stars •

Director: Pedro Almodóvar

Stars: Bárbara Lennie, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón

Pedro Almodóvar tells a meta story, about a Spanish filmmaker writing a script about a Spanish filmmaker writing a script. Great performances, and solid observations about what parts of life get recycled into art. Read More Here

• Paper Tiger • Various theaters • Three and a half stars •

Director: James Gray

Stars: Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, Miles Teller

James Gray directs tghis intense crime drama, about two brothers who get tangled up with the Russian mob. Adam Driver and Miles Teller are great as the brothers, but Scarlett Johanssen steals the movie as Teller’s wife, dealing with a health crisis. Read More Here

• Hexed • Theaters everywhere • Three and a half stars •

Disney’s newest animated feature, about a rebellious teen who finds out she has magical powers — and there’s a whole secret land of witches — and that Mom has been hiding this from her. A fast-paced and visually energetic animated fantasy, with a cool voice cast including Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones and Walton Goggins. Read More Here

Directors : Jason Hand, Fawn Veerasunthorn, Josie Trinidad

Stars: Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones, Jodie Foster

• Elsinore • Various theaters • Three and a half stars •

Andrew Scott is brilliant here, as actor Ian Charleson, who is trying to play Hamlet at the U.K.’s National Theatre in 1989, but also dealing with an HIV diagnosis that is moving close to the terminal stage. It’s a strong drama, about trying to make the most of life on the stage and in reality. Read More Here

Director: Simon Stone

Stars: Andrew Scott, Olivia Colman, Billie Piper

• The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth • IMAX theaters for two weeks, then Netflix on Dec. 23 • Four stars • Brad Pitt reprises his “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” character, in 1977 L.A., where he’s become a Hollywood fixer. Quentin Tarantino’s script, and David Fincher’s direction, make this a great hangout movie. Read More Here

Director: David Fincher

Stars: Brad Pitt, Elizabeth Debicki, Timothy Olyphant