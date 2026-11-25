Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Live Nation Shows This Week:
- Krush – The Depot – Wednesday, November 25th
- Senses Fail – The Depot – Friday, November 27th
- Royal Bliss – The Depot – Saturday, November 28th
- Imminence – The Union – Tuesday, December 1st
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- 2026 Holiday Tea at The Grand America (through 1/03)– Link
- Aquarium Lantern Festival 2026 (through 1/09) – Link
- Ice Skating at the Gallivan Center (through 3/13) – Link
- 2026 Christmas in Color (Drive Thru Light Show) Starts Friday 20th (through 12/30) – Link
- Magical Lantern Nights Festival at State Fair Park (through 1/10) – Link
- Christmas in the Village 2026 at Gardner Village – Link
- Lightwalk 2026 at Tracy Aviary 11/20 – 01/03 – Link
- Hogle Holidays: A Zoolights Experience – 11/25 – 01/02 – Link
- Temple Square Christmas Lights 2026 – 11/27-01/01 – Link
Thursday the 26th:
- Thanksgiving
- 2026 Thanksgiving Buffet at The Grand America – Link
- 2026 Thanksgiving Turkey Trot at Solitude – Link
Friday the 27th:
- LNE Yheti b2b Toadface – Sleight of Sound Tour at Soundwell – Link
- LNE Black Friday Blackout ft. Josh Fawaz at Sky – Link
- Bryan Callen at Wise Guys – Link
- Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets at the Delta Center – Link
- Utah Utes Football vs. West Virginia at Rice Eccles Stadium – Link
Saturday the 28th:
- LNE Murphy’s Law (UK) at Sky – Link
- LNE Rinzen – Just Noise Tour at Soundwell – Link
- Bryan Callen at Wise Guys – Link
- David Archuleta, The Warm Me Up Holiday Tour at Capitol Theater – Link
Sunday the 29th:
Farmers Markets:
- Salt Lake Winter Farmers Market (Saturdays, Nov. 14 – April 17) – Link
Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/