Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Live Nation Shows This Week:

Krush – The Depot – Wednesday, November 25th

Senses Fail – The Depot – Friday, November 27th

Royal Bliss – The Depot – Saturday, November 28th

Imminence – The Union – Tuesday, December 1st

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

2026 Holiday Tea at The Grand America (through 1/03) – Link

Aquarium Lantern Festival 2026 (through 1/09) – Link

Ice Skating at the Gallivan Center (through 3/13) – Link

2026 Christmas in Color (Drive Thru Light Show) Starts Friday 20 th (through 12/30) – Link

Magical Lantern Nights Festival at State Fair Park (through 1/10) – Link

Christmas in the Village 2026 at Gardner Village – Link

Lightwalk 2026 at Tracy Aviary 11/20 – 01/03 – Link

Hogle Holidays: A Zoolights Experience – 11/25 – 01/02 – Link

Temple Square Christmas Lights 2026 – 11/27-01/01 – Link

Thursday the 26th:

Thanksgiving

2026 Thanksgiving Buffet at The Grand America – Link

2026 Thanksgiving Turkey Trot at Solitude – Link

Friday the 27th:

LNE Yheti b2b Toadface – Sleight of Sound Tour at Soundwell – Link

LNE Black Friday Blackout ft. Josh Fawaz at Sky – Link

Bryan Callen at Wise Guys – Link

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets at the Delta Center – Link

Utah Utes Football vs. West Virginia at Rice Eccles Stadium – Link

Saturday the 28th:

LNE Murphy’s Law (UK) at Sky – Link

LNE Rinzen – Just Noise Tour at Soundwell – Link

Bryan Callen at Wise Guys – Link

David Archuleta, The Warm Me Up Holiday Tour at Capitol Theater – Link

Sunday the 29th:

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns at the Delta Center – Link

Alter Bridge live at The Complex! – Link

Farmers Markets:

Salt Lake Winter Farmers Market (Saturdays, Nov. 14 – April 17) – Link

Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/