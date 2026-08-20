Boner of the Day for August 20th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: THE FIRST RULE OF CRIME? NEVER RETURN TO THE SCENE OF THE CRIME.

A convenience store in Shreveport, LA was robbed for snacks. Later on the suspect returned where police were present investigating and was arrested for the theft. The officers joked online about how coming back to the scene of the crime “really does work — just not in the way he probably hoped.” The total amount of items stolen were worth $19.88.

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Boner Candidate #2: THE DEPTH OF THIS MAN’S STUPIDITY IS UNFATHOMABLE.

Former MyPillow CEO is calling for a vote recount after losing the race for governor in Minnesota. The cost of a recount is “upwards of $1 million.” However, Lindell is allegedly in debt to Smartmatic, a company that makes voting machines, over $56,000. Meanwhile, Lindell is also being sued by a separate voting machine company, Dominion Voting Systems. Lindell’s legal issues stems from defamatory statements regarding elections and voting systems. Despite wanting a recount, it appears Lindell can’t afford it. Lindell has received support from President Donald Trump who said, “Nobody has worked harder, and given up so much, in fighting for free and fair elections.”

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: WE’VE ENHANCED OUR SAFETY PROTOCOLS.

A woman who went in for a knee replacement was given the wrong type of medication. The hospital mistakenly administered potassium chloride instead of pain killer. Now, the patient, Glenda Dorton, from the chest down, is paralyzed. “On behalf of our leadership and care teams, I am deeply sorry for the harm caused to our patients. We have met directly with each of the families to express our deep support, connected them with spiritual care teams, and ensured they have access to all appropriate resources and ongoing care needed.” said Dr. Shubhada Jagasia the CEO and President of the hospital.

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