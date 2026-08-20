Geek News on the Radio for August 20th, 2026

Murderbot Season 2 Announced
Murderbot Season2 has been confirmed with many new faces to be added to the cast.
It: Welcome to Derry Season 2 Announced
After nearly a year of waiting, It: Welcome to Derry season 2 is coming! Taking place in 1935 and revolving around the massacre of the Bradly Gang, season 2 is on the way.
Star Wars and Marvel TV Future?
Wondering what the future of Star Wars and Marvel tv shows? We have an answer and it seems to focus on animations.
Star Wars: Starfighter First Looks
Those at D23 got a sneak peek at the new Star Wars: Starfighter with Ryan Gosling.
Lanterns Season 2 Changes
Lanterns Season 2 has been green lite but will have a different feel to it.