Geek News on the Radio for August 20th, 2026

Murderbot Season 2 Announced

Murderbot Season2 has been confirmed with many new faces to be added to the cast.

Read More for the List

It: Welcome to Derry Season 2 Announced

After nearly a year of waiting, It: Welcome to Derry season 2 is coming! Taking place in 1935 and revolving around the massacre of the Bradly Gang, season 2 is on the way.

Read More

Star Wars and Marvel TV Future?

Wondering what the future of Star Wars and Marvel tv shows? We have an answer and it seems to focus on animations.

Read More

Star Wars: Starfighter First Looks

Those at D23 got a sneak peek at the new Star Wars: Starfighter with Ryan Gosling.

Read More

Lanterns Season 2 Changes

Lanterns Season 2 has been green lite but will have a different feel to it.

Read More