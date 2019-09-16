Life

Missouri Woman Fights City To Keep Her Three Emotional Support Monkeys

Posted on

A Missouri woman’s neighbor isn’t too happy with her choice of monkeys as an emotional support animal, calling the cops out and forcing her into a battle with the city council. Jim Hentschell reported Texanne McBride-Teahan to the city of Creve Coeur, claiming that the three primates are a safety risk, telling News 4, “Everything I hear about emotional support animals, they only speak about cats and dogs.” McBride-Teahan keeps the monkeys to assist her with PTSD and has the backing of her doctor, who says they are “necessary”. Since the city calls monkeys “inherently dangerous” animals, McBride-Teahan was forced to defend her case last week, with a judge set to rule in November.

Of all the emotional support animals out there, monkeys make the most sense. What’s the big deal?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top