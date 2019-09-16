Experts Claim These Weird Weight Loss Tips Really Work

You’ve probably heard all the usual recommendations for how to lose weight, but here are some more unusual tips that experts claim really work in helping you shed some pounds. A study reported in the Journal of the Association for Consumer Research revealed that those who ate in a room where a mirror was hanging made healthier decisions. Scent can aid your diet journey. One experiment showed sniffing foods made people less hungry, while in another study, burning a vanilla candle caused participants to skip dessert. Make sure you sleep with the lights out, drink coffee in the morning, and keep in mind that the color of your plate could affect portion sizes.

