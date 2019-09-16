Golden Toilet Goes Missing At Blenheim Palace

What would likely have been the most expensive seat you could have done your business upon has gone missing in England, with cops on the chase in the crapper caper. An 18-carat solid gold toilet located at Blenheim Palace has gone missing, ripped from the floor on Saturday, causing “significant damage and flooding” to the birthplace of Winston Churchill. Part of the art installation “Victory is Not an Option,” which went in only last Thursday, the $6 million flushing throne dubbed “America” was hooked up to the plumbing and open for visitor use. While the toilet has not been recovered, Thames Valley police have nabbed a 66-year-old in connection with the crime.

