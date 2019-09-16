Military Builds $223M “Doomsday Plane” That Can Withstand A Nuclear Blast

The U.S. Air Force recently unveiled a $223 million plane capable of withstanding a nuclear blast. The plane, called the E-4B “Nightwatch”, is a modified Boeing 747 nicknamed the “doomsday plane”. In the case of a nuclear attack, it would be used to transport the president and other high-ranking officials, essentially serving as a “flying backup Pentagon.” The E-4B has three decks, can hold up to 112 people, and includes over 67 satellite dishes and antennas for communication – even devices that can communicate with underwater submarines.

This “Doomsday Plane” would become the US military's war room in the event of a nuclear war pic.twitter.com/IJkZecaqNg — Business Insider (@businessinsider) September 13, 2019